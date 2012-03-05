A federal judge rejected a bid by the New York Mets owners to end a $386 million lawsuit by the trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud and said the team might have to give up as much as $83.3 million of illegal profits.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan nonetheless said he remained "skeptical" that the trustee, Irving Picard, can prevail on the rest of his lawsuit, which accuses team owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz of acting in bad faith in dealing with Madoff.

Monday's ruling could pave the way for a settlement prior to a scheduled March 19 jury trial in the case, which has been a major overhang on the money-losing Major League Baseball team.

Wilpon and Katz have said they saw nothing suspicious about Madoff in their more than 20 years of investing with him and "never for a moment" thought he was engaged in a fraud or Ponzi scheme.

Amanda Remus, a spokeswoman for Picard, said the trustee was reviewing the decision. Karen Wagner, a lawyer for the Mets owners, did not immediately return a call seeking a comment.

Rakoff said Picard could recover fictitious profits that the Mets owners got in the two years prior to the December 2008 bankruptcy of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. He said the amount would be determined later and could total as much as $83.3 million.

The judge nonetheless said the trustee faced an uphill fight to show the jury that the owners acted in bad faith by investing with Madoff during that period.

And in a move that could undercut a desire to go to trial, Rakoff said much of the "evidence" that both sides offered to support their cases would not be admissible in his court.

"Conclusions are no substitute for facts, and too much of what the parties characterized as bombshells proved to be nothing but bombast," Rakoff wrote. "Nevertheless, there remains a residue of disputed factual assertions from which a jury could infer either good or bad faith."

Last September, Rakoff threw out more than half of Picard's original $1 billion lawsuit.

Mario Cuomo, the former New York governor, has been mediating the dispute. His office did not immediately return a call seeking a comment.

The Mets have been slashing payroll and selling $20 million minority stakes, each representing about 4 percent ownership of the team, including a stake to hedge fund executive Steven A. Cohen of SAC Capital Advisors.

Picard has said he has recovered $9.1 billion for Madoff's victims, although much remains tied up in litigation.

Madoff, 73, pleaded guilty in 2009 to orchestrating what prosecutors have called a $64.8 billion Ponzi scheme. He is serving a 150-year sentence in a North Carolina federal prison.

The case is Picard v. Katz, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-3605.

(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter, Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)