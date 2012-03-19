* Settlement averts trial that had been set for Monday
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, March 19 Owners of the New York Mets
baseball team have agreed to pay $162 million to settle a
lawsuit by the trustee seeking money for victims of Bernard
Madoff's fraud, just before a trial was scheduled to begin.
The settlement was announced in Manhattan federal court by
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday. Payments by the team
are expected to occur over several years.
Irving Picard, the court-appointed trustee, had accused Mets
owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz of ignoring warning signs that
Madoff was running a fraud during their 25 years of investing
with him.
The owners countered that they did not know Madoff was
running a Ponzi scheme.
On March 5, Rakoff had ruled that the owners must repay as
much as $83.3 million of fictitious profit from Madoff's firm.
The trial was expected to consider whether they should return an
additional $303 million.
A hearing to consider final approval of the settlement is
set for April 13. Picard and the Mets owners will work on
details with former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, who has been
mediating the dispute.
