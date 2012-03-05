March 5 The owners of the New York Mets
baseball team on Monday lost their bid to end a $386 million
lawsuit brought by the trustee seeking money for victims of
Bernard Madoff's fraud.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New York agreed that the
trustee, Irving Picard, should be able to recover fictitious
profits that Mets owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz got in the
two years prior to the bankruptcy of Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities LLC. The Mets owners were long-time
investors with Madoff.
Rakoff nonetheless said he remained "skeptical" that the
trustee would be able to show the Mets owners acted in bad faith
in their dealings with Madoff. A trial is scheduled to begin
March 19.