* Mets owners have burden of showing good faith
* Madoff trustee seeks $303 million
* Jury trial scheduled to begin March 19
By Jonathan Stempel
March 14 Owners of the cash-strapped New
York Mets baseball team lost a key ruling ahead of a federal
trial over whether they should return $303 million because they
turned a blind eye to Bernard Madoff's fraud.
Ruling on what he called a "central issue" in the case, U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said co-owners Fred
Wilpon and Saul Katz have the burden of showing they acted in
good faith in receiving money from Madoff's firm in the two
years leading up to its December 2008 bankruptcy.
Rakoff rejected the owners' argument that Irving Picard, the
trustee seeking money for Madoff's victims and the plaintiff in
the case, bears the burden under federal bankruptcy law of
proving their "willful blindness" to recover the transfers.
"The burden of proving, by a preponderance of the evidence,
that the defendants received the aforementioned transfers in
good faith (i.e. in the absence of willful blindness) rests on
the defendants," the judge wrote in a brief order issued on
Wednesday.
Rakoff said his ruling was in accord with a prior
determination he had made, but that he ruled in response to
questions from both sides at a March 9 conference.
The judge on March 5 had also ruled that the Mets owners
must also repay as much as $83.3 million of fictitious profit
from Madoff's firm.
A jury trial over the remainder of what was once a $1
billion case is scheduled to begin on March 19.
The Mets have been slashing payroll after losing an
estimated $70 million last year, and have been selling small
ownership stakes to outside investors.
Madoff, 73, pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a Ponzi scheme
that prosecutors have called the largest on record. He is
serving a 150-year prison term.
The case is Picard v. Katz et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-03605.