NEW YORK Nov 18 The trustee recouping money for victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme will soon distribute another $1.18 billion to cover their losses, after receiving a federal judge's approval to make the payout.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein in Manhattan on Wednesday authorized the trustee Irving Picard to release $1.5 billion from reserves.

In a statement, Picard said $1.18 billion of this sum will go to former customers in a payout expected to begin before year end, with the remaining $320 million held back pending the outcome of separate litigation over Madoff's fraud.

Individual distributions would range from $1,287 to $200.4 million, Picard has said.

Once the payout, Picard's sixth, is finished, eligible recipients will have recouped about $9.13 billion.

This includes full payment on 1,264 of the 2,227 Madoff accounts with valid claims, including everyone owed $1.16 million or less, the trustee said.

Picard has recovered or reached agreements to recover roughly $10.91 billion, about three-fifths of the $17.5 billion of principal he has said Madoff customers lost.

The latest payout became possible after the U.S. Supreme Court last month refused to hear an appeal by Madoff victims who sought inflation and interest adjustments on sums they lost.

Lower courts had accepted Picard's decision not to grant those adjustments.

Madoff's fraud was uncovered in December 2008. Now 77, Madoff pleaded guilty to fraud in March 2009 and is serving a 150-year prison term. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)