NEW YORK Dec 4 The trustee liquidating Bernard
Madoff's firm on Friday began distributing another $1.19 billion
to victims of the swindler's Ponzi scheme.
Irving Picard, the trustee, said the payout will boost
distributions to more than $9.16 billion.
Next week marks the seventh anniversary of the uncovering of
Madoff's decades-long fraud. Madoff, 77, pleaded guilty in March
2009 and is serving a 150-year prison term.
The latest payout will go to holders of 1,071 accounts at
the former Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
Picard said he will make individual distributions ranging
from $1,298 to $202 million.
Once they are made, 1,269 of the 2,238 Madoff accounts with
valid claims will have been fully satisfied, and everyone owed
$1.16 million or less will have been paid in full, the trustee
said.
Picard has recovered or reached agreements to recover
roughly $10.91 billion, about three-fifths of the $17.5 billion
of principal he has said Madoff customers lost.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)