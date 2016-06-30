June 30 The court-appointed trustee liquidating
Bernard Madoff's firm said he began on Thursday distributing
another $190.2 million to fraud victims, boosting the total
payout to about $9.47 billion.
Irving Picard, the trustee, said his seventh distribution
will go to 972 former customers of Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities LLC.
Individual payouts will range from $137 to $31.9 million.
Once the distribution is finished, 1,296, or roughly half,
of the 2,597 Madoff accounts with valid claims will have been
fully paid off, including all claims of $1.2 million or less,
the trustee said.
Picard has estimated that Madoff customers lost $17.5
billion in a decades-long fraud uncovered in December 2008.
The trustee and lawyers at his firm, Baker & Hostetler, are
still conducting a variety of litigation to recoup more money
for victims.
Now 78, Madoff pleaded guilty to fraud in March 2009 and is
serving a 150-year prison term.
A separate $4 billion fund set up by the U.S. Department of
Justice will also compensate Madoff victims, including people
who invested with him through third parties. It is not clear
when payouts from that fund will begin.
