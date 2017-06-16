By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 16
NEW YORK, June 16 The overseer of a $4 billion
U.S. government fund to compensate victims of Bernard Madoff's
Ponzi scheme expects to start distributing money this year,
following criticism of the lack of payouts in the nearly four
years since the fund's creation.
Money would go to 35,508 victims from 123 countries whose
total losses exceeded $6.5 billion.
Their claims were deemed valid in early June by the
Department of Justice, whose fund is overseen by former U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Richard Breeden.
More than 26,000 of the 35,508 eligible victims have
received nothing since Madoff's fraud was uncovered in December
2008.
Payouts could begin as soon as late October, a person close
to the process said.
In an online update posted late Thursday, Breeden said about
98 percent of eligible victims invested indirectly through
Madoff, such as through "feeder funds."
They have been unable to recover any funds in the
liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, in
which court-appointed trustee Irving Picard is paying only
former Madoff customers. He has approved 2,612 claims.
"We are currently planning on a first distribution of cash
prior to the end of this year," Breeden wrote. "We are very
optimistic we will succeed."
Breeden declined to comment on Friday.
The fund was set up in November 2013, mostly with settlement
money from Madoff's bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and the
estate of former Madoff investor Jeffry Picower.
Criticism over the lack of payouts was fueled by published
reports last month that Breeden's firm had billed the government
millions of dollars for its services.
The review process took over three years, during which about
50 people, including some with bank examination experience,
assessed 65,500 petitions with millions of pages of paperwork.
Hedge funds and other third parties that bought claims from
victims are ineligible to recover, unlike in the Madoff firm's
liquidation, in which Picard is paying on such claims.
Picard has recovered $11.6 billion and paid out more than $9
billion.
The payout process for the fund Breeden oversees came up on
Tuesday when Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama
questioned it during a Justice Department budget hearing.
"Obviously they're not working because there are no
distributions," he said.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein replied that
reimbursing victims was important, and said "we should do it as
quickly as possible." He pledged to look into the matter.
"Will you get back to the committee on that?" Shelby asked.
"Yes sir," Rosenstein responded.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
