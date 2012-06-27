* Peter Madoff expected to plead guilty on Friday
* U.S. alleges conspiracy, falsifying records
* Madoff accepts 10 years prison, $143.1 bln forfeiture
* Lawyer for Peter Madoff not immediately available
By Jonathan Stempel and Basil Katz
June 27 Peter Madoff, the brother of imprisoned
swindler Bernard Madoff, is expected to plead guilty to criminal
charges on Friday, the first family member to do so since the
Ponzi schemer's fraud was uncovered in December 2008.
In a letter filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara said Peter Madoff is expected to plead
guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and
other crimes, as well as falsifying records. He ag r eed not to
seek a sentence other than 10 years in prison.
Madoff, who had been chief compliance officer at Bernard L.
Madoff Investment Securities LLC, also agreed to a criminal
forfeiture of about $143.1 billion, including all real and
personal property, the letter said. The amount is symbolic,
being more than twice the estimated size of the fraud.
John Wing, a lawyer for Madoff, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Prosecutors have not said whether criminal cases are also
being prepared against Bernard Madoff's son, Andrew, who was
co-director of trading, or his niece, Shana, who was a
compliance officer at the firm.
Both are being sued by Irving Picard, the trustee seeking
money for the Ponzi scheme's victims. He has filed a $255
million lawsuit against them and other Madoff family members.
Martin Flumenbaum, a lawyer for Andrew Madoff, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for Shana
Madoff could not be identified immediately.
Mark Madoff, another of Bernard Madoff's sons, committed
suicide in December 2010.
RIGHT-HAND MAN HAS COOPERATED
Peter Madoff is charged with one count of conspiracy to
commit securities fraud and mail fraud as well as making false
statements about the firm's compliance program and investment
advisory business.
A second charge accuses him of falsifying records of an
investment adviser.
About a dozen people have now been implicated in criminal
wrongdoing related to Bernard Madoff's former firm.
Five have pleaded not guilty: Annette Bongiorno, Daniel
Bonventre, Joann Crupi, Jerome O'Hara and George Perez.
Frank DiPascali, the firm's former chief financial officer
and often called Bernard Madoff's right-hand man, pleaded guilty
in August 2009 and has been praised by prosecutors for his
subsequent cooperation.
DiPascali has yet to be sentenced. His lawyer, Marc Mukasey,
declined comment.
Picard has estimated that customers of the Madoff firm lost
about $20 billion. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a
lower court ruling on the trustee's methods for calculating
losses. That decision could help Picard repay customers faster.
A spokeswoman said Picard had no comment on the expected
guilty plea.
Bernard Madoff, 74, is serving a 150-year prison sentence
after pleading guilty in March 2009. He was ordered to forfeit
$170.8 billion.
The case is U.S. v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-00228.