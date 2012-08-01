NEW YORK Aug 1 The trustee seeking money for
victims of Bernard Madoff's fraud is trying to block a $410
million settlement resolving New York's claims against a money
manager accused of secretly steering client money to Madoff.
Irving Picard, the trustee, said the state's settlement with
financier Ezra Merkin interferes with his right to recover money
for former Madoff customers.
Picard also said the accord, announced June 24 by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, would reduce the amount of
assets available for him to pursue.
Picard filed his request for an injunction in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, which oversees the liquidation of
Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
A spokesman for Schneiderman did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.