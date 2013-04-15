April 15 The trustee seeking money for victims
of Bernard Madoff was barred on Monday from blocking a $410
million settlement resolving New York state's claims against
Wall Street hedge fund manager Ezra Merkin, who was accused of
secretly steering client money to the swindler.
Irving Picard, the trustee, had said the settlement with New
York Attorney Eric Schneiderman interfered with his exclusive
right to seek money for Madoff's victims.
But U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said Picard waited too
long by taking more than three years after the attorney
general's office moved against Merkin to intervene.
"The trustee unreasonably and inexcusably slept on his
rights," Rakoff said.