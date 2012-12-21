* Pleaded guilty to falsifying Bernard Madoff's books
* Peter Madoff tells judge he is "deeply ashamed"
By Nate Raymond and Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Dec 20 The younger brother of Bernard
Madoff will serve 10 years in prison for his role in his
brother's Ponzi scheme that stole billions of dollars from
investors, a U.S. judge said on Thursday.
Peter Madoff, 67, pleaded guilty in June to criminal charges
including conspiracy to commit securities fraud for falsifying
the books and records of the investment advisory company founded
by his brother.
U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain adopted
prosecutors' recommendations and sentenced Madoff to 10 years in
prison. She also ordered him to forfeit what she called a
"draconian" $143.1 billion, which she said would seal his
"financial ruination."
"To take his story at face value, he knew that the business
operation was a little bit crooked, and he was content to go
along with that," Swain said. "We all know that a crooked
operation is rarely if ever just a 'little bit' crooked."
The judge said Madoff's prison term would begin on Feb. 6
and said she would recommend he serve it at a federal prison in
Otisville, New York. His lawyers had asked that he remain free
until after his granddaughter's Bat Mitzvah on Jan. 19. He was
also sentenced to one year supervised release following prison.
"I am deeply ashamed of my conduct," Peter Madoff said at
the sentencing. "I accept full responsibility for my actions."
Of 13 individuals charged criminally in connection with the
fraud, Peter Madoff is the only one, other than his brother, who
was a member of the Madoff family. Bernard Madoff, 74, was
sentenced in 2009 to a 150-year prison term and was ordered to
forfeit $170.8 billion.
With Madoff looking on, two victims of the Ponzi scheme
urged the judge to show no leniency. Customers were defrauded
out of about $20 billion in the Ponzi scheme, according to the
trustee charged with recovering money for the victims.
"I ask that you show the same degree of compassion to Peter
Madoff as he showed us: None," said Michael DeVita, one of the
victims.
'EPIC FRAUD'
Peter Madoff, a lawyer, had been chief compliance officer
and a senior managing director at the firm, Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities.
He said he didn't know Bernard Madoff was operating the
massive Ponzi scheme until shortly before his brother's arrest
in December 2008.
But prosecutors said Peter Madoff helped create false and
misleading documents designed to make it appear that the firm
had an effective compliance program. If the firm had such a
program, prosecutors said it would have shown that no real
trades were taking place.
"Peter Madoff carried out his part of an epic fraud," Lisa
Baroni, a prosecutor, said. "He lied repeatedly to regulators
and investors."
Peter Madoff also transferred millions of dollars within the
Madoff family to avoid tax payments to the Internal Revenue
Service and also put his wife on the firm's payroll in a no-show
job.
In December 2008, as Bernard Madoff's firm neared collapse,
prosecutors said Peter Madoff also agreed to send $300 million
remaining in its accounts to certain employees, family members
and friends. Those funds were never dispersed, as the firm
instead folded as Bernard Madoff was arrested.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in a statement called
Peter Madoff a "gatekeeper," who enabled the fraud instead of
protecting against it.
"The decade he will spend in prison and the disgorgement of
his assets are a just result," Bharara said.
But Amy Luria, another victim whose grandmother had put
Peter Madoff in charge of her estate, argued during the hearing
that he should be sentenced for the roughly four decades that he
worked for his brother's firm.
"The option of Peter Madoff going to jail for just 10 years
does not seem just," she said.
The $143.1 billion the judge ordered Madoff to forfeit was
the total investors paid into Bernard Madoff's firm from 1996 to
2008, prosecutors said.
Among the assets being forfeited are all of his wife and
daughter's assets, several homes, a Ferrari and more than $10
million in cash and securities. His wife, Marion, was left with
$771,733.
The Justice Department earlier this week filed a motion
seeking a court order finding that restitution isn't practical,
allowing it to distribute the forfeited assets.
The Justice Department said Thursday it had hired a special
master, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman
Richard Breeden, to administer compensating victims.
To date, the government has recovered more than $2.35
billion, the Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday.
The case is U.S. v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-00228.