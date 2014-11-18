NEW YORK Nov 18 The trustee recovering money
for Bernard Madoff's victims on Tuesday announced two agreements
to recoup more than $145 million, boosting the total amount
raised to nearly $10.5 billion.
Irving Picard, the trustee, said he reached a $95 million
settlement subject to court approval with Senator Fund SPC, a
Cayman Islands "feeder fund" that had invested customer money
exclusively with Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
Picard also said a federal bankruptcy judge has approved a
separate settlement worth at least $50.5 million with defendants
including Long Island, New York-based real estate developer
Edward Blumenfeld.
That settlement had been announced on Oct. 17, and could
eventually be worth about $62.1 million, according to Picard and
court papers.
Madoff, 76, pleaded guilty to fraud in March 2009 and is
serving a 150-year prison term.
Tuesday's payouts come on top of a $496.8 million settlement
announced on Monday with two other Cayman Islands investment
funds, Herald and Primeo.
Picard has now recouped roughly 60 percent of the $17.5
billion of principal that he estimated was lost by customers of
Madoff, whose Ponzi scheme was revealed in December 2008.
Close to $6 billion has been distributed to date.
A hearing to approve the Senator, Herald and Primeo
settlements is set for Dec. 17 in New York. Picard said Senator
will receive a $239 million claim in the Madoff firm's
liquidation because it deposited more there than it withdrew.
The trustee has spent much of the last six years litigating
against feeder funds that sent money to Madoff, and "net
winners" who took out more from Madoff's firm than they put in.
Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman
Richard Breeden oversees a separate $4.05 billion fund to
compensate customers and third parties who lost money.
