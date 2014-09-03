NEW YORK, Sept 3 Andrew Madoff, the son of convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff, died on Wednesday from cancer, his lawyer said.

"Andrew Madoff has lost his courageous battle against mantle cell lymphoma," lawyer Martin Flumenbaum said. "He died peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on September 3, 2014, surrounded by his loving family."

Bernard Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to operating a massive Ponzi scheme estimated to have cost investors $17 billion in lost principal. His other son, Mark Madoff, committed suicide in 2010 on the second anniversary of his father's arrest.

Both Madoff sons denied knowing about the fraud and were never criminally charged in connection with the scheme. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)