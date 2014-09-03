(Adds background about civil claims against Andrew Madoff, his
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Andrew Madoff, the son of
convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff, died on Wednesday from
cancer, his lawyer said. He was 48.
"Andrew Madoff has lost his courageous battle against mantle
cell lymphoma," lawyer Martin Flumenbaum said in a statement.
"He died peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on
September 3, 2014, surrounded by his loving family."
Bernard Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after
pleading guilty to operating a massive Ponzi scheme estimated to
have cost investors $17 billion in lost principal. His other
son, Mark Madoff, committed suicide in 2010 on the second
anniversary of his father's arrest.
Both Madoff sons denied knowing about the fraud and were
never criminally charged in connection with the scheme. They
turned their father in to authorities in December 2008, saying
he had confessed to them.
However, the guilty plea of former Madoff adviser Paul
Konigsberg in June included reference to the brothers as
"co-conspirators," suggesting prosecutors were still considering
criminal charges against Andrew Madoff, sources told Reuters.
Meanwhile, the trustee seeking to recover money for Bernard
Madoff's victims filed civil claims against Andrew Madoff and
the estate of Mark Madoff, accusing the brothers of aiding the
fraud and collecting millions of dollars in illicit profits.
Most recently in July, the trustee, Irving Picard, asserted
in a court filing that the brothers deleted emails linking them
to the scheme at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC and
used sham loans to buy luxury apartments in Manhattan.
Defense lawyers denied the claims and pointed to a ruling
from the United Kingdom's High Court of Justice last October
against Picard that concluded the brothers did not suspect
fraud.
A spokeswoman for Picard said in a statement that the
trustee and his team "were very sorry to learn of Andrew
Madoff's death and they extend their sympathies to his family."
Last year, Andrew Madoff told the magazine People he would
"never forgive" his father for his crimes and blamed a
recurrence of his cancer on the stress caused by his father's
arrest and conviction.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Noeleen
Walder and Jonathan Oatis)