NEW YORK Aug 13 Bernard Madoff's surviving son
and the estate of his other son asked a U.S. judge to stop the
trustee seeking money for the swindler's victims from adding
claims accusing the brothers of aiding and profiting illegally
from their father's Ponzi scheme.
The trustee Irving Picard contended last month that Andrew
and Mark Madoff obstructed a 2005 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission probe by deleting emails that linked them to fraud at
Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, and took out sham
loans to buy pricey Manhattan apartments.
In a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, defense lawyers called it "simply too late" for
Picard to amend for a third time his 2009 lawsuit, and seek
$153.3 million from Andrew Madoff, Mark Madoff's estate and
Mark's widow Stephanie Mack.
They also said Picard does not deserve "another bite at the
apple" after the U.K. High Court of Justice in a related case
last October said neither son "knew of, or suspected" fraud.
That case had been brought by a liquidator for an affiliate
of Madoff's firm, Madoff Securities International Ltd.
"This court should not countenance the trustee's belated
efforts to reinvent his pleading - especially after the trustee
lost on this very theory after a full trial in the U.K.," the
defense lawyers wrote.
Mark Madoff committed suicide in 2010.
Amanda Remus, a spokeswoman for Picard, called the U.K. case
"a narrow action" addressing director liability for specific
transactions set up by Bernard Madoff.
She said the U.S. case is "completely different," in that it
concerns "a history of fictitious trading and sham loans" and
arises from Picard's fiduciary responsibility to former Madoff
customers.
Picard has recovered $9.83 billion for Madoff customers who
lost roughly $17.5 billion of principal. Madoff, 76, is serving
a 150-year prison term.
The case is Picard v. Estate of Mark D. Madoff et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
09-ap-01503.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)