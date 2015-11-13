Nov 13 Ernst & Young LLP was found liable on
Friday by a Washington state jury for the losses of an
investment firm from the collapse in 2008 of fraudster Bernard
Madoff's multibillion dollar Ponzi scheme.
A jury in Seattle sided with FutureSelect Portfolio
Management Inc in finding the auditing firm was negligent in its
work for funds that funneled money to Madoff.
Steven Thomas, FutureSelect's lawyer, confirmed the verdict.
Ernst & Young did auditing work for funds managed by Tremont
Group Holdings Inc's Rye Investment Management unit.
The jury found damages of $20.3 million and found Ernst &
Young liable for half of that, Thomas said. Prejudgment interest
could bring FutureSelect's award to $25 million, he said.
"This jury found that Ernst & Young's job was to try to find
this fraud," Thomas said in an interview. "They were the
gatekeeper and didn't do their job."
The trial was the first in which an auditor had been held
liable for its role auditing one of Madoff's so-called feeder
funds.
Madoff, 77, is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty in 2009 to running a scheme that cost investors an
estimated $17 billion or more in principal.
Ernst & Young spokeswoman Amy Well said in a statement that
the jury rejected the "vast majority" of FutureSelect's claims.
The investment firm had been seeking $112 million.
But she said the firm continues to believe it was not
responsible for any of these investors losses, and noted it was
among many other auditors of funds that used Madoff as their
investment advisor.
"While we regret the investors' losses, no audit of a
Madoff-advised fund could have detected this Ponzi scheme," she
said. "We are reviewing filing an appeal."
FutureSelect, which first invested with the Rye funds in
1998, sued in 2010, after losing more than $195 million in the
Madoff fraud investing with the Rye funds.
The lawsuit also named Tremont and an affiliate of
OppenheimerFunds Inc, which bought Tremont in 2001.
Both settled confidentially.
The case is FutureSelect Portfolio Management Inc. v. Ernst
& Young, Superior Court of the State of Washington for King
County, No. 10-2-30732-0.
