By David Ingram
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 10 U.S. prosecutors plan to ask an
appeals court to review the prison sentences given to five
former employees of Bernard Madoff, after earlier questioning
whether the sentences were too short, according to court
filings.
In filings late on Friday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, prosecutors gave notice that they would be appealing
the sentences to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York but did not elaborate further.
One of the five former employees, former portfolio manager
JoAnn Crupi, filed a separate notice that she planned to appeal
her conviction and her sentence.
A prosecutor urged Judge Laura Taylor Swain in court last
month to avoid issuing light sentences for the Madoff defendants
so as not to set a precedent for unrelated fraud cases.
"Judges will have to explain how small-time crooks in front
of them were worse than the defendants in this case," said
Matthew Schwartz, an assistant U.S. attorney.
Prosecutors said the five employees helped Madoff bilk
investors of billions of dollars in his massive Ponzi scheme by
creating fake documents and backdating trades.
A jury in Manhattan convicted them in March 2014, and Swain
sentenced them last month.
Former back office director Daniel Bonventre received 10
years in prison; portfolio manager Annette Bongiorno, six years;
computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez, 2-1/2 years
each; and Crupi, six years.
The government had requested more than 20 years for
Bonventre and Bongiorno, more than eight for O'Hara and Perez
and more than 14 for Crupi.
A lawyer for one of them defended the judge's decisions and
called her a "courageous jurist."
"Judge Swain's sentences were handed down following her
painstaking review of the record and her conscientious
consideration of all of the appropriate sentencing factors,"
Larry Krantz, who represents Perez, said in an email to Reuters
on Saturday.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan
declined to comment on Saturday. Attorneys for the four other
former employees did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term in North Carolina
after pleading guilty in 2009 to running a scheme that cost
investors an estimated $17 billion or more in principal.
(Reporting by David Ingram, Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax;editing
by Andrew Hay)