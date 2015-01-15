NEW YORK Jan 14 After more than five years and
15 convictions, the U.S. government's criminal investigation of
Bernard Madoff's colossal Ponzi scheme may finally be coming to
an end.
In court filings on Tuesday and Wednesday, prosecutors in
New York asked judges to schedule sentencing dates for key
witnesses who pleaded guilty and agreed to help investigators,
including Madoff's right-hand man, Frank DiPascali.
Cooperators are typically sentenced only after an
investigation is complete, in order to give judges a full
picture of the extent of their assistance.
The filings suggest that prosecutors do not expect to charge
anyone else.
Bernard Madoff, 76, is serving a 150-year prison sentence
after pleading guilty in 2009 to masterminding the scheme, which
cost investors an estimated $17 billion in principal.
Last year, Reuters reported that prosecutors could still be
building a case against Madoff's son, Andrew.
However, he died in September after a long battle with
cancer. Bernard Madoff's other son, Mark, committed suicide in
2010 on the second anniversary of his father's arrest.
Both sons denied knowing about the fraud. They turned their
father in to authorities in December 2008.
DiPascali, who pleaded guilty in 2009, was the star
government witness in the trial of five former Madoff employees,
who were found guilty last March of helping Madoff cover up his
fraud for decades.
Other cooperators to be sentenced include David Friehling,
Madoff's accountant; Enrica Cotellessa-Pitz, the controller at
Madoff's firm; and David Kugel, a trader who backdated trades to
prop up the scheme. All testified at the trial of the former
Madoff employees.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who
oversaw the trial, set May sentencing dates for Cotellessa-Pitz,
Kugel and two other cooperators.
DiPascali and Friehling, whose cases are before other
judges, do not yet have sentencing dates. It remains possible
both will be transferred to Swain for sentencing.
Swain sentenced the five Madoff workers - back-office
director Daniel Bonventre, portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno
and JoAnn Crupi and computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and
George Perez - to between 2-1/2 and 10 years, drawing criticism
from prosecutors that their punishment was too light.
In a rare step, the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara said it would appeal those sentences.
