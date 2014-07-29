By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Four months after five former
Bernard Madoff aides were convicted of helping conceal his
massive Ponzi scheme, their lawyers and U.S. prosecutors are
still fighting over the trial's key question: What did they
know, and when did they know it?
Prosecutors are seeking more than $150 billion in criminal
forfeiture from the longtime employees of Bernard L. Madoff
Investment Securities: back-office director Daniel Bonventre,
portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi and
computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez.
At a court hearing on Tuesday in New York federal court, the
government argued the defendants are responsible for every
dollar of investor money that came to the firm after they
started working there, because they should have known the money
could be lost as a result of the scheme.
But lawyers for the five aides said the government had
failed to pinpoint a specific moment when each defendant became
aware the firm was propped up by fraud. They noted that even
Madoff's top lieutenant, Frank DiPascali, did not know the
extent of the scheme until a week before the firm's collapse.
"Based upon one or two cherry-picked pieces of evidence,
Your Honor is being asked to decide when these defendants knew
to a certainty" that a fraud was occurring, said Eric Breslin, a
lawyer for Crupi.
The defendants were found guilty in March of all counts,
following one of the longest white-collar trials in New York
federal court history.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after pleading
guilty in 2009 to the fraud, estimated to have cost investors
more than $17 billion in principal.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said on Tuesday she
would give prosecutors another chance to marshal evidence that
shows the defendants were aware of the scheme from the outset of
their employment.
With additional briefs on that issue now expected through
August and September, the five aides will likely have their
sentencing dates pushed back for the third time. They are
currently scheduled for the last week of September.
Swain also said she would entertain a request for hearings
to determine when each employee knew of the fraud, raising the
possibility of a series of mini-trials complete with witnesses
and evidence.
The size of the forfeiture could eventually affect whether
relatives of the defendants can keep certain assets stemming
from their employment at the firm.
Prosecutors have asked for prison terms of more than 20
years for Bonventre and Bongiorno, more than 14 years for Crupi
and more than eight years for O'Hara and Perez.
The case is U.S. v. O'Hara et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-00228.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Gunna Dickson)