NEW YORK Oct 8 George Perez, a former computer
programmer for Bernard Madoff who was convicted in March of
aiding his boss' massive Ponzi scheme, got support from a
noteworthy source this week: Madoff himself.
In an email filed in Manhattan federal court by Perez's
defense lawyers, Madoff described a meeting in which he said he
told Perez and another programmer, Jerome O'Hara, that the
trading at his firm was legitimate.
"They (asked) if I was buying the securities that they
showed on the reports," Madoff wrote from his North Carolina
prison, where he is serving a 150-year sentence. "I answered,
'of course' and explained that I had trading and custodial
arrangements with all the major investment banks in Europe and
the U.S. who traded with us every day."
In the filing, the lawyers argued that Madoff's description
of the meeting undermined the government's thesis that Perez and
O'Hara were aware the reports they were creating for outside
auditors were based on fake trades.
The two programmers were found guilty on all counts in March
along with three other former Madoff employees - back office
director Daniel Bonventre and portfolio managers Annette
Bongiorno and Joann Crupi - following a nearly six-month trial.
Prosecutors have asked for more than 20 years in prison for
Bonventre and Bongiorno, more than 14 years for Crupi and more
than eight years for Perez and O'Hara.
According to the email correspondence, Madoff reached out to
the defense lawyers and offered to provide information that
might help their cases.
"I assure you that my info in each of you clients (sic)
cases is of great value and discredits the testimony provided by
frank D," he wrote on Sept. 29 in an email with several
typographical errors, referring to the government's star witness
and his former deputy, Frank DiPascali.
At trial, DiPascali testified about the meeting involving
Madoff, Perez and O'Hara that took place in September 2006.
According to DiPascali, the two programmers confronted
Madoff after expressing concerns they had given fake data to
government regulators.
DiPascali claimed the men refused to continue creating data
reports and demanded additional pay, including a suggestion that
they be paid in diamonds.
Lawyers for the two men have disputed that account, saying
their clients had legitimate concerns and that they accepted
Madoff's explanation during the meeting.
"In our view, the government's arguments in this regard have
no support in the record and are based on sheer speculation,"
wrote Larry Krantz, a lawyer for Perez, in the court filing.
Federal prosecutors have not yet filed a response. A
spokeswoman for the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara declined to comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Richard Chang)