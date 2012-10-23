UPDATE 2-China's Shenhua, Guodian in power asset merger talks -sources
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Comunidad de Madrid, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has begun marketing a tap of its 4.688% March 2020 bond issue, a lead manager said.
Banesto, Bankia, Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank and Santander have opened order books on the increase in the 7.8% area, which equates to around 275bp over the April 2020 Spanish government bond. The deal is currently EUR710m in size. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
June 5 The private equity groups behind a hostile bid for Shawbrook Group said on Monday they had increased their offer price for the British challenger bank by just over 3 percent.