(Corrects to show private placement took place on Wednesday,
not Tuesday)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Spain's capital region gained from
the shift in investor sentiment towards peripheral Europe on
Wednesday, as it managed to place all its authorised debt
issuance for 2013 in one fell swoop.
Madrid, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is set to price a new EUR1bn
February 2018 bond later on Wednesday, on top of what banks are
calling one of the largest private placements from a Spanish
region in the last couple of years.
Over EUR1.9 investors piled into Madrid's first public deal
in 10 months, which will allow it to print the bond at 190bp
over the Spanish government's 4.5% January 2018 bond, via lead
banks Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole, Santander and Societe
Generale later on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has already wrapped up EUR1bn
private placement of Madrid's September 2026 bonds on Wednesday.
Spain's Madrid region has now sold all of the debt it is
authorized to issue for this year, marking a significant
reversal of fortunes for the region that was shut out of markets
for long periods of 2012.
FAILED DEALS
Its last attempt at a public deal back in late October 2012
ended in disaster after it failed to gain enough interest for a
meagre EUR250m tap of its 4.688% March 2020, despite trying to
coax investors with a generous 275bp pick-up to the sovereign.
Spain's devolved funding approach via its 17 autonomous
regions hit the headlines in 2012 when Spain announced an
EUR18bn fund to bailout the indebted regions.
Many other regions were locked out of capital markets for
long stretches of last year as yields escalated. Even the
announcement of the ECB's bond-buying scheme in September, which
put in place a liquidity backstop for Spain, failed to prise
open markets for many of Iberia's sub-sovereign issuers.
Madrid's last public bond deal was a EUR665m 4.750%
three-year back in March 2012, and it had since muddled through
with smaller-sized private placements.
However, Spain's blow-out EUR7bn 10-year bond issue on
Tuesday, that received orders approaching EUR23bn, appears to
once again opened the door for the regions, with bank syndicate
officials tipping more regions to start regaining a foothold in
capital markets, through private placements and possibly more
public deals.
(Reporting By John Geddie; additional reporting by Jon Penner;
editing by Alex Chambers)