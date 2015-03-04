(Adds detail on deal, background)
By Freya Berry and Andrés González
LONDON/MADRID, March 4 Three bidding groups have
entered the second round in the race for Spanish natural gas
distributor Madrilena Red de Gas, majority owned by Morgan
Stanley, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Canada's CPP is bidding alongside German insurer Allianz
and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for the
asset, estimated to be worth between 1.2 billion euros ($1.3
billion) and 1.8 billion including some 500 million euros of
debt.
Canada's PSP and European fund manager Arcus have also
teamed up to make an offer, while a third group comprises
Chinese state fund Gingko Tree and Dutch pension fund PGGM, the
sources said.
Madrilena Red de Gas, Morgan Stanley, Allianz and ADIA
declined to comment. Arcus, CPP, Gingko Tree, PSP and PGGM were
not immediately available to comment.
Citi is selling the asset, which is majority owned by
Morgan Stanley's infrastructure arm. Citi declined to comment.
The U.S. bank has also toyed with a stock market flotation
for the company, but has decided it could get a better price
through a sale, one of the people said.
Madrilena Red de Gas has some 5,350 kilometres of pipelines
and had core earnings (EBITDA) of 149.2 million euros in 2014.
Last July Spain introduced major reforms in the gas sector aimed
at cutting gas transport and distribution fees, and ensuring
stability in a system that has struggled with both excess supply
and capacity.
Madrilena originally comprised of gas supply and
distribution activities. It was bought from Gas Natural
by Galp Energia and Morgan Stanley in 2010 for a total
of 800 million euros, after regulators forced a sale.
Galp Energia took on the supply businesses, while Morgan
Stanley bought the distribution assets.
($1 = 0.8992 Euros)
