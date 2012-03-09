COPENHAGEN, March 9 Maersk Oil, the oil
arm of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, has entered into a tax settlement with Algerian
Sonatrach that will see Maersk Oil receive additional oil
volumes worth about $920 million.
"The settlement ... provides for delivery to Maersk Oil of
additional crude oil volumes in the amount of approximately $920
million over a period of 12 months from the effective date,"
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday.
In August 2006, an Algerian tax on revenue was introduced,
and Anadarko and Maersk Oil have argued the collection
of the tax from Algerian state-owned Sonatrach from its share of
the oil production was a breach of contract that should be
compensated.