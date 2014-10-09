COPENHAGEN Oct 9 An alliance between A.P.
Moller-Maersk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping would give the two
top container shipping companies a 32 percent market share on
Asia-Europe trade routes, the Danish company said on Thursday.
Maersk said that in its self-assessment to EU regulators it
had concluded the alliance complied with EU competition law.
A market share above 30 percent would trigger a regulatory
review. But, although the Asia-Europe routes are by far the
world's busiest, vessels leaving EU waters on transatlantic
routes would also be counted into the overall 30 percent mark.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Simon Johnson)