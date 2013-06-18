* Maersk Line agrees vessel-sharing alliance with rivals
* Teams up with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, CMA CGM
* Alliance likely to face tough regulatory scrutiny -
analysts
By Mette Fraende and Stine Jacobsen
COPENHAGEN, June 18 The world's three biggest
container shipping companies, including Maersk Line, have agreed
to share vessels in a bid to minimize losses caused by over
capacity and falling freight rates.
Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping
operator, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it has agreed an
operating alliance with its two biggest rivals,
Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. and
France's CMA CGM.
The three groups, which together account for just short of
40 per cent of global container capacity, aim to start offering
sailings on each others ships via a joint operating centre in
the second quarter of next year.
The alliance would need approval from EU competition
authorities, as well as regulators in other countries including
the United States, China and Brazil, Maersk said.
Container shipping, which transports goods such as
electrical appliances, furniture, textiles and toys, has been
battered by over capacity, weak economies and cut-throat
competition.
Freight rates for transporting standard 20-foot containers
from ports in Asia to Europe, one of the world's busiest trade
routes, have plunged around 60 percent since mid-March as a
result of a price war.
"Declining volume growth and over-capacity in recent years
have underlined the need to improve operations and efficiency in
the industry," Maersk Line said.
Last week, the company unveiled the world's biggest
container ship, hoping a new fleet of super-size vessels will
deliver savings and return it to profit.
Analysts said the companies will likely face difficulties in
getting regulatory clearance for their alliance.
"After all, this is about 40 percent of the world's
container capacity now forming an alliance," Sydbank analyst
Jacob Pedersen said.
"It would be naive to answer no to the question as to
whether they will run into problems," Pedersen said.
Alm Brand analyst Jesper Christensen said regulators could
impose conditions on the arrangement.
Maersk Line said it has had initial talks with competition
authorities in the EU, the United States and China and is
confident the alliance will be cleared.
The alliance, to be called the P3, will consist of 255
vessels with a total capacity of 2.6 million Twenty Foot
Equivalent Units (TEU), serving the Asia-Europe, Transpacific,
and Transatlantic (North Europe and Mediterranean) routes,
Maersk Line said.
Maersk Line will contribute more than 100 vessels and the
three lines will continue to have fully independent sales,
marketing and customer service functions.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk traded up 3.1 percent at 0947
GMT against a 0.1 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange
benchmark index.
