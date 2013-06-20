HAMBURG, June 20 Half of Germany's maritime
shipping companies plan to enter alliances with peers or deepen
existing pacts in the next few months to counter overcapacity
and falling freight rates, consultancy PWC said on Thursday.
"We expect more so-called platform solutions to emerge,"
said Claus Brandt PWC partner and shipping specialist, referring
to jointly-owned entities that buy and operate vessels.
"The market situation forces more and more shippers to
consider new ways of doing business. That leads to cooperation."
A survey by PWC of 100 German shipping groups showed that
more the 40 percent of them were already closely cooperating
with peers.
Global shippers are also in a push to team up to ease
competitive pressures. The industry's top three, including
Maersk Line, on Tuesday agreed to share vessels in a bid to
minimize losses caused by over capacity and falling freight
rates.
Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk agreed an operating alliance with its
two biggest rivals, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping
Company S.A. and France's CMA CGM.
PWC's Brandt joined other industry experts in saying the
Maersk alliance would likely face difficulties in getting
antitrust clearance. An agreement on freight rates between the
three sector heavy weights was bound to be blocked by antitrust
authorities, he said.
A big tie-up attempt in Germany, however, failed recently.
The planned merger of unlisted container shipping group
Hapag-Lloyd with rival Hamburg-Sued was called off in
March because terms could not be agreed.
Key Hapag-Lloyd shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne on Thursday
was quoted as saying by German monthly Manager Magazin that
Hapag-Lloyd may either have to find a new partner or shrink its
business to focus on profitable market segments and regions.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Ludwig Burger; Editing by David
Cowell)