COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk has raised 750 million euros
($925.57 million) from an oversubscribed offering of a new
seven-year bond, its finance director said on Tuesday.
"This was a successful transaction with a lot of support,"
Maersk group finance chief Jan Kjaervik told Reuters. "The book
is oversubscribed, and we got a big amount (of money) and the
price was at the low end of our expectations."
"The banks are looking at the allocation right now," he
added.
According to IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service, the bond was priced at mid-swaps plus 200
basis points on the back of a 2.75 billion euros book.
The deal was run by Barclays, Danske Bank, ING, JP
Morgan, Mitsubishi and Nordea.
($1 = 0.8103 euros)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)