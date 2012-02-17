COPENHAGEN Feb 17 The word's biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line, said on Friday it would remove 9 percent of its vessel capacity in the Asia-Europe trade in a bid to bolster rates.

Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said the capacity reduction would be facilitated by a vessel sharing agreement with French container shipping line, CMA-CGM.

"Oversupply of container vessels operating on the Asia-Europe trade lane has pushed Maersk Line's container freight rates to unsustainably low levels," the company said.

"We will defend our market share position at any cost, while focusing on growing with the market and restoring profitability," Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou said in the statement. (Reporting by John Acher)