COPENHAGEN, June 23 A. P. Moller-Maersk's
chairman says that the Danish shipping and oil
conglomerate could be split up in several companies, after it on
Thursday appointed the head of its container business as new
chief executive.
"The question is whether we should be a large group, or
whether we should be a number of independent companies," Michael
Pram Rasmussen told Danish online media Finans.
"It is a possibility for us, but it is not something you
just do. It would be a huge task," he said.
His comments follows the appointment of Maersk Line chief
executive Soren Skou as CEO of the whole group, replacing Nils
Smedegaard Andersen.
