COPENHAGEN Jan 30 The chairman of the board of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday the group's investment programmes and planned road show were not affected by the extended leave of its chief executive.

The group said earlier on Monday that chief executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen would be on leave until the end of the first quarter following heart surgery.

The company said on Jan. 1 that Smedegaard would be on leave for about one month.

Chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen said in an email to Reuters the extended leave would not affect the planned road show following the fourth quarter result and would not affect the group's invest programmes.

"No, the group's investment programmes will not be affected by Nils S. Andersen's absence," Rasmussen said.

"There are no decisions, or types of decisions, which cannot be taken (in the absence of the CEO)," Rasmussen said.

Maersk's Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie would present the group's fourth quarter result due on Feb. 27 in the absence of Smedegaard, Rasmussen said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, Editing by Mark Potter)