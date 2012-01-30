COPENHAGEN Jan 30 The chairman of the
board of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
said on Monday the group's investment programmes
and planned road show were not affected by the extended leave of
its chief executive.
The group said earlier on Monday that chief executive Nils
Smedegaard Andersen would be on leave until the end of the first
quarter following heart surgery.
The company said on Jan. 1 that Smedegaard would be on leave
for about one month.
Chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen said in an email to Reuters
the extended leave would not affect the planned road show
following the fourth quarter result and would not affect the
group's invest programmes.
"No, the group's investment programmes will not be affected
by Nils S. Andersen's absence," Rasmussen said.
"There are no decisions, or types of decisions, which cannot
be taken (in the absence of the CEO)," Rasmussen said.
Maersk's Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie would present
the group's fourth quarter result due on Feb. 27 in the absence
of Smedegaard, Rasmussen said.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, Editing by Mark Potter)