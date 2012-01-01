COPENHAGEN Jan 1 Danish oil and shipping
group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Sunday its Chief
Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen had undergone surgery related
to a heart problem and would be on leave for one month.
The company said 53-year-old Andersen had been admitted to a
hospital during a holiday in Switzerland on Dec. 30 and that the
operation had been successful.
"Andersen has, unwittingly, had a leak in his heart valve,
caused by either an infection or a weakness," the group said in
a statement.
"During a vacation in Switzerland his condition deteriorated
acutely and therefore, he has undergone surgery which comprised
replacement of a cardiac valve," the group said.
Andersen is expected to return to work in one month and
doctors said he would recover fully, the group said in the
statement.
The Executive Board would continue to run the A.P.
Moller-Maersk Group during Andersen's absence, it said.
