COPENHAGEN Jan 1 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Sunday its Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen had undergone surgery related to a heart problem and would be on leave for one month.

The company said 53-year-old Andersen had been admitted to a hospital during a holiday in Switzerland on Dec. 30 and that the operation had been successful.

"Andersen has, unwittingly, had a leak in his heart valve, caused by either an infection or a weakness," the group said in a statement.

"During a vacation in Switzerland his condition deteriorated acutely and therefore, he has undergone surgery which comprised replacement of a cardiac valve," the group said.

Andersen is expected to return to work in one month and doctors said he would recover fully, the group said in the statement.

