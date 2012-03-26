Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
COPENHAGEN, March 26 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday the sick leave of its chief executive, Nils Smedegaard Andersen, would be extended by six to eight weeks pending further surgery to fix a heart problem.
Andersen, aged 53, has been off the job since the end of December when he was admitted to hospital in Switzerland and underwent an operation for a leaky heart valve.
He was initially expected to be away for a month, but his sick leave was extended at the end of January for a further two months.
"The surgery is scheduled for Wednesday 28 March. As a result, Nils Andersen's sick leave is extended by six to eight weeks as advised by his physicians," A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement.
"Until now, and going forward, the Executive Board will run the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group," it said.
(Reporting by John Acher)
