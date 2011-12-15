COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Maersk Line, the
container shipping arm of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk
, will discontinue a vessel sharing agreement with
French privately owned CMA CGM in mid-Feburary and further
develop its Daily Maersk service, Maersk said on Thurdsay.
With the discontinuation of the deal with CMA, Maersk Line
will expand its Daily Maersk service into the ports of
Zeebrugge, Hamburg and Le Havre from Shanghai, though the
service's time promise does not apply on those corridors, Maersk
Line said in a statement.
The vessel sharing arrangement with CMA had consisted of
five vessels from Maersk and five from CMA, a Maersk executive
said.
Up till now, the Daily Maersk service has been available
between the Asian ports of Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian and Tanjung
Pelepas and the European ports of Felixstowe, Rotterdam and
Bremerhaven.
"The last sailing (under the vessel sharing deal with CMA)
will be the Maersk Edison with cut-off in Ningbo on February
16," Maersk Line said.
(Reporting by John Acher)