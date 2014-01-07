(Corrects headline to read "to sell" instead of "sells" and
COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk is to sell 48.68 percent of
Dansk Supermarked, the largest retailer in Denmark, and 18.72
percent of department store chain F. Salling, to holding company
The Salling Companies.
Maersk said it also had an option to sell its remaining 19
percent stake in each company after five years. The conglomerate
has said it wants to sharpen its strategic focus on fewer
business units.
The accounting gain for A.P. Moller-Maersk is expected to be
around 14 billion Danish crowns depending on the timing of
closing of the transaction, the company said.
($1=5.4680 Danish crowns)
