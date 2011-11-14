COPENHAGEN Nov 14 Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , has won a contract worth about $125 million for its Maersk Resolute drilling rig from Denmark's DONG Energy, Maersk said on Monday.

The contract is for work on the South Arne field in the Danish sector of the North Sea, Maersk Drilling said in a statement.

"The expected duration of the seven-well contract is approximately 680 days, and the contract also includes options for four additional wells of estimated 400 days' duration," the company said.

The job is expected to begin in October 2012, it said. (Reporting by John Acher)