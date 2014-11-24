BRIEF-Sierra Metals qtrly total tonnes processed of 529,695; a 11 pct increase over Q1 2016
* Sierra metals reports record first quarter 2017 production results
COPENHAGEN Nov 24 Maersk Drilling, a unit in shipping and oil conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk :
** Hess has exercised the four one-well options included in the current contract for the jack-up rig Maersk Resolute
** Each of the four additional wells has an estimated duration of around 90 days implying an extension of the current contract by around 1 year
** The current seven firm wells programme is expected to end by April 2015. With the exercising of the four one-well options, the rig will be employed until April 2016. The estimated value of the extension is around $75 million.
For more news on the company, click on
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
* Sierra metals reports record first quarter 2017 production results
* Mitek Systems Inc - co's id solutions selected by global financial services firm to improve mobile account opening process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: