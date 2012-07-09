COPENHAGEN, July 9 Danish oil and shipping group
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday a Danish
state-run fund, Nordsofonden, had taken a 20 percent interest in
the Danish Underground Consortium owned by Maersk, Chevron
and Royal Dutch Shell.
The move has cut Maersk's stake in DUC to 31.2 percent,
Shell's holding to 36.8 percent, and Chevron's to 12.0 percent.
A.P. Moller-Maersk previously held a 39 percent stake in
DUC, while Shell had 46 percent and Chevron held 15
percent.
DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from
Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields