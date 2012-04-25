COPENHAGEN, April 25 The foundation that
controls Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
has elected Ane Uggla, daughter of deceased
shipping magnate Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, as chairman, the
foundation said on Wednesday.
The A.P. Moller and Chastine Mc-Kinney Moller Foundation for
general purposes owns 41.22 percent of the stock and holds 50.60
percent of the voting rights in A.P. Moller-Maersk.
A.P. Moller-Maersk owns Maersk Line, the world's biggest
container shipping company, and is an oil producer mainly in the
Danish North Sea and Qatar. It is also engaged in tanker
shipping, supermarkets and has a one-fifth stake in Danske Bank
.
Uggla, 63, is the youngest of three daughters of Moller, who
headed the foundation until his death on April 16 and who had
designated her as his successor as chairman of the foundation.
She had been deputy chairman since 1998 and a member of its
board since 1986, the foundation said in a statement.
She is also deputy chairman of the board of A.P.
Moller-Maersk and has emerged as the leader of the Moller
family's business interests.
In addition to the foundation for general purposes, a Moller
family foundation holds 9.85 percent of the share capital of
A.P. Moller-Maersk and 13.53 percent of the votes, and a third,
the "A.P. Moller support fund", holds 2.94 percent of the stock
and 5.86 percent of the votes.
Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, who died at age 98 and who had
built the company inherited from his father into a global
business, held 3.72 percent of the shares and 6.49 percent of
the votes.
