COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 Maersk Line, the world's
biggest container shipping company and a unit of Denmark's A.P.
Moller-Maersk, aims to raise freight rates on
refrigerated containers by 30 percent rate in a bid to restore
profitability.
Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou told a shipping
industry conference in Antwerp on Tuesday that it was raising
rates for refrigerated containers, known as reefers, by $1,500
per 40-foot unit from Jan. 1, according to handout material
provided to Reuters on Wednesday.
Skou said that overall shipping industry profitability is
too low, and the "overall market outlook is very bleak," the
presentation material showed.
Skou told the Cool Logistics conference that over the past
seven years Maersk's reefer rates had not even kept up with
inflation and over the past 18 months they have lagged rising
bunker fuel costs.
He said the decision to raise rates was not taken lightly
and it would have a significant short-term impact on markets and
Maersk's customers.
"This will provide us with the returns we need to further
invest in the reefer segment," Skou said, according to the
presentation handouts.
Reefers are used to carry perishable cargo from fruit to
frozen meat.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Louise Heavens)