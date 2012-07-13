COPENHAGEN, July 13 A fund of the family that
controls A.P. Moller-Maersk has sold series B
shares in the Danish shipping and oil group for about 338.8
million crowns ($55.5 million) to cover tax and other costs, the
company said on Friday.
The A.P. Moller and Chastine Mc-Kinney Moller Family Fund
sold 8,638 shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk, the company said in a
statement to the Copenhagen bourse.
The fund, the second-biggest shareholder in A.P.
Moller-Maersk after another Moller family fund, held 9.85
percent of the shares and 13.53 percent of the votes in the
company before the sale, according to information on the
company's website.
The sold shares correspond roughly to a 0.2 percent stake.
The fund sold the shares to cover the costs of a
distribution to heirs after the death last year of a grandchild
of the company's founder, A.P. Moller, a spokesman for the
family fund said.
The spokesman said the share sale was not related to the
death in April of Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, who built the Danish
family business into a global conglomerate which runs the
world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line.
The company's biggest shareholder, with 41.22 percent of the
shares and 50.60 percent of the votes, is the A.P. Moller and
Chastine Mc-Kinney Moller Fund for General Purposes.
($1 = 6.1046 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark
Potter)