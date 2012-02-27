COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk posted a slightly
smaller-than-forecast drop in profits for 2011 on Monday, hit by
losses in container shipping, and said it expected 2012 to be in
the black but weaker again.
Full-year net profits at the conglomerate fell to 18.08
billion Danish crowns ($3.27 billion) in 2011 from 28.22 billion
a year earlier, narrowly beating analysts' average estimate of
17.29 billion in a Reuters poll.
"The A.P. Moller-Maersk Group expects a positive result (IN
2012) lower than the 2011 result," the group said in a
statement.
The Maersk Liner business expects a negative result in 2012
as a consequence of excess capacity, A.P. Moller-Maersk said.
($1 = 5.5231 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)