COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk posted a slightly smaller-than-forecast drop in profits for 2011 on Monday, hit by losses in container shipping, and said it expected 2012 to be in the black but weaker again.

Full-year net profits at the conglomerate fell to 18.08 billion Danish crowns ($3.27 billion) in 2011 from 28.22 billion a year earlier, narrowly beating analysts' average estimate of 17.29 billion in a Reuters poll.

"The A.P. Moller-Maersk Group expects a positive result (IN 2012) lower than the 2011 result," the group said in a statement.

The Maersk Liner business expects a negative result in 2012 as a consequence of excess capacity, A.P. Moller-Maersk said. ($1 = 5.5231 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)