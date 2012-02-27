COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk on Monday said the group
could consider handing back chartered ships to their owners to
help fight overcapacity in the container shipping market.
"The tool box includes all elements of the possibility to
reduce capacity, so handing back chartered tonnage is of course
one of them," Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie told a
webcast.
Earlier in the day, the group posted a drop in profits for
2011 on Monday, hit by losses in container shipping, and said it
expected 2012 to be weaker again.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)