COPENHAGEN May 16 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a surprise increase in net earnings for the first quarter, helped by strong oil and gas results, and said it expected a 2012 result "slightly lower" than last year.

The guidance for 2012 represented an upgrade from the group's earlier forecast for a "positive result lower than the 2011 result."

Net profits rose to 6.67 billion Danish crowns ($1.15 billion) in January-March from 6.35 billion in the first quarter last year, against analysts' average expectation of a drop to 2.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A.P. Moller-Maersk, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company and a barometre of world trade, said it expected a "negative up to neutral result" this year for container shipping based on expectations that a rate recovery since March would continue.

In its annual report in February, Maersk had said it expected a 2012 loss in its Maersk Liner Business. ($1 = 5.8185 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)