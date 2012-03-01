COPENHAGEN, March 1 Maersk Drilling, a
unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
has got a contract worth $148 million from DONG
Energy for its Maersk Resolve rig which will work in
the Danish sector of the North Sea.
The duration of the five-well contract is about 750 days and
the contract also includes an option for two additional wells of
estimated 280 days' duration, Maersk Drilling said in a
statement.
"The contract value for the firm 750-day period is
approximately $148 million," Maersk Drilling said.
(Reporting by John Acher)