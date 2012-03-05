(Adds further details, quote)

* Maersk Line CEO says group's market share sufficient

* Focus now is on restoring profitability -CEO Skou

* Says can adjust fleet, will expand slow steaming

By Ole Mikkelsen

LONDON, March 5 The new head of Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company, said on Monday its main priority now is to restore profitability, pressing ahead with a plan to tackle market overcapacity by trimming its own capacity by up to 9 percent.

Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, also said it aimed to extend to its Pacific routes its practice on Asia-Europe routes of slowing down its ships -- slow steaming -- to save on fuel costs.

The global shipping industry is in its fourth year of crisis, hit by overcapacity, weak demand for cargo and low freight rates.

"A serious over-capacity situation exists and the outlook is grim," Maersk Line's chief executive Soren Skou told a news conference in London.

"We have gained the market share we want to have ... Now our priority is to restore profitability," he said.

The Maersk group's container shipping business made a net loss of 2.88 billion Danish crowns ($512 million) in 2011, and the group has forecast more losses for the liner business in 2012 as a consequence of excess capacity.

In presentation material, Skou showed Maersk Line with a global market share of 15.5 percent but a higher share on Asia-Europe routes.

He said that the efforts to restore profitability would mean reducing capacity on the key Asia-Europe routes, adjusting the fleet overall and increasing slow steaming.

Skou said that Maersk has the flexibility to shrink its fleet by up to 9 percent.

Maersk Line announced on Feb. 17 that it would remove 9 percent of its capacity on its Asia-Europe trade lanes because overcapacity had knocked freight rates to unsustainably low levels.

"We are reducing capacity, adjusting the fleet, lowering the investment rate and reducing costs," said Skou, who took over as Maersk Line's CEO seven weeks ago from Eivind Kolding who became head of Danske Bank.

In 2011 overall freight rates were 8 percent lower than in 2010 and that, combined with 35 percent higher bunker prices, reduced margins considerably, the company said in its annual report a week ago.

"We have a huge challenge on oil prices; for that reason alone freight rates have to come up," Skou said.

Last month the company raised ratoes on Asia-Europe routes for the second time this year.

Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk were down 1.2 percent at 45,320 crowns by 1230 GMT, when the Copenhagen market's bluechip index was down 0.3 percent. ($1=5.6299 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen via Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)