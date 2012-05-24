COPENHAGEN May 24 The port arm of Danish oil
and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said it has
proposed a strategic partnership with the Port of Virginia in
the east coast U.S. state.
APM Terminals said on Thursday it has offered to operate all
Port of Virginia facilities in Hampton Roads and related inland
locations, and in return to transfer ownership of its facility
in Portsmouth, Virginia to the state.
Maersk said the total financial value to the state over the
term of the partnership was estimated to be between $3 billion
and $4 billion.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)