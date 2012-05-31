COPENHAGEN May 31 Maersk Drilling has ordered a new ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig from Singapore's Keppel for work on Statoil's Dagny field in the North Sea, Maersk said.

"The total project cost for the rig is close to $650 million," Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said in a statement.

The new rig, scheduled to be delivered at the beginning of 2015, will be built at Keppel FELS in Singapore and will be identical to the two jack-up rigs ordered in February 2011, Maersk Drilling said.

The rig is built against a $620 million firm contract with Norway's Statoil, with the job scheduled to begin in mid-2015 and to last four years, Maersk Drilling said. (Reporting by John Acher)