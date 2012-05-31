COPENHAGEN May 31 Maersk Drilling has ordered a
new ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig from Singapore's Keppel
for work on Statoil's Dagny field in the
North Sea, Maersk said.
"The total project cost for the rig is close to $650
million," Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said in a statement.
The new rig, scheduled to be delivered at the beginning of
2015, will be built at Keppel FELS in Singapore and will be
identical to the two jack-up rigs ordered in February 2011,
Maersk Drilling said.
The rig is built against a $620 million firm contract with
Norway's Statoil, with the job scheduled to begin in mid-2015
and to last four years, Maersk Drilling said.
(Reporting by John Acher)