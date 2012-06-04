COPENHAGEN, June 4 Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil company A.P. Moller-Maersk, has got a three-year contract drilling for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico worth $610 million from a major oil company, Maersk said on Monday.

The contract is for the first in a series of four identical ultra deepwater drillships currently under construction for Maersk Drilling, the company said.

"With the signing of this contract for the first of our four ultra deepwater newbuild drillship we are able to add another $610 million to our contract backlog providing a solid basis for our further growth," Maersk Drilling chief executive Claus Hemmingsen said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)